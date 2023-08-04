PM faces criticism over Fukushima Nuclear Waste Water statement

The Alliance for Future Generations has raised concerns regarding the statement made by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, expressing satisfaction with Japan’s plans to dump Fukushima Nuclear Waste Water into the Pacific Ocean.

In a video message on the discharge of water accumulated at the disabled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant yesterday, Rabuka says he has read the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Report, which deems the Japanese government’s ALPS treatment process aligned with International Safety Standards.

However, the Alliance for Future Generation believes that the decision to release the Fukushima Nuclear Waste Water into the Pacific Ocean has far-reaching consequences for the entire Pacific region and beyond.

It says this action has the potential to inflict lasting damage on marine ecosystems, threatening the livelihoods of countless communities that depend on the ocean for sustenance and economic well-being.

Fiji’s young people-led movement on sustainable development believes the disposal of nuclear waste poses serious risks to marine life and human health, and any decision in this regard must be based on rigorous scientific evidence and prioritize the well-being of both current and future generations.

They have urged Prime Minister Rabuka and his government to reconsider their stance and take a stronger position in advocating for the implementation of alternative, safe, and sustainable solutions for the Fukushima Nuclear Waste Water.

Meanwhile, Rabuka in the video highlighted that he is aware that concerns were raised about the Japanese plans to discharge water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into our blue Pacific Ocean.

He adds that he is satisfied after reading the report, which, according to him, is reassuring enough to dispel any fears of unwarranted degradation of the ocean environment.

Rabuka says that as a Pacific Island leader, he has made it his business to carefully study the data.