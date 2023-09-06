PM considers completing FNU's Labasa Campus

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed interest in examining the potential for finishing the Fiji National University’s Naiyaca Campus in Labasa.

He acknowledges that the matter hasn’t come to his attention directly but could have been raised between the Ministry of Education and the Finance Ministry.

Rabuka mentions that this issue was addressed during the National Economic Summit.

[Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka]

“I am not fully aware of – yet, that is another combination of interest of the Ministry of Education, the Regional Development, Women’s Ministry, and Finance.”

Rabuka plans to talk to the Finance Minister about why the Naiyaca Campus isn’t finished.

Earlier this year, the FNU said they spent $17.08 million to complete 47 percent of the work.

The project was originally supposed to cost $80 million but was later reduced to $40 million.

In 2020, the university ended its contract with the builder because there wasn’t enough progress between August 2019 and March 2020.

The campus is supposed to have lecture rooms, labs, and offices.