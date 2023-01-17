PM confident of new opportunities with Australia

Australian High Commission’s Chargé d'affaires John Williams (left), Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka is confident that Fiji and Australia will create new opportunities to empower and uplift the lives of the communities in Fiji, the Pacific, and beyond.

Rabuka highlighted this following an introductory call from Australian High Commission’s Chargé d’affaires John Williams yesterday.

Rabuka thanked Williams and his team for the opportunity to discuss issues of importance to Fiji, Australia, and the Blue Pacific Continent.

He conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the Australian Government for the enormous support they have provided to Fiji and region.



Rabuka commended Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, for his exemplary leadership and commitment to work closely with Fiji in strengthening the two economies.

He also thanked Albanese for the invitation to visit Canberra this year, saying he looks forward to taking up the offer to further strengthen the levels of cooperation and friendship.



In his capacity as the new Chair for the Pacific Islands Forum, Rabuka says he will serve to the best of his ability to reunite the region with the Pacific family’s best interests at the heart of every action.

Rabuka reaffirmed his commitment to find a way to bring Kiribati back to the PIF family and nurture regional solidarity.

In doing so, he intends to travel to Kiribati to meet Kiribati’s President, Taneti Maamau, for bilateral discussions on Friday.