PM commends act of valour in daring rescue

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka commends the valour, sacrifice and tireless efforts of all who organized the daring but well-planned and executed repatriation of our fellow citizens and pilgrims, amidst the ongoing strife in Israel.

Rabuka expresses his profound gratitude to those responsible for organizing and executing the complex operation.

He also highlights the dedication of the Incident Team, which played a crucial role in liaising with insurers and collaborating with numerous parties involved in the mission.

Rabuka says the repatriation effort was conducted seamlessly, despite the prevailing anxiety and uncertainty caused by the situation in Israel.

He also commends the citizens and fellow pilgrims for their cooperation, which includes providing essential information and following safety guidance during the challenging process of extraction.

“The well-coordinated and targeted mission to rescue our citizens and fellow pilgrims underscores your government’s commitment to the well-being of Fijian nationals. We will not leave anyone behind.”

He states that the success of this operation was a “Labour of Love,” reflecting the immense dedication and passion involved.

Among the repatriated passengers were students from Fiji’s Agricultural Institutes at the Center for Agricultural Technology who had been pursuing studies in agriculture in Israel.

Additionally, the mission included 200 Fijians who had travelled to Jerusalem to partake in the Feast of Tabernacles, along with 48 fellow pilgrims from the Pacific and other international destinations.

Rabuka also reiterates Fiji’s unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself and its people.

He calls for unity in urging all parties involved in the ongoing conflict to seek a peaceful resolution to the situation.