Plans to strengthen support for JPs

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has announced initiatives aimed at establishing a more robust support system for Justices of the Peace to enhance their effectiveness in performing their duties.

Turaga emphasized the crucial role JPs play in maintaining the judicial system by acting as accessible representatives of justice within their communities.

He says the number of JPs has seen a significant increase, from 483 before 2022 to 596 currently, reflecting the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to expand access to justice.

Article continues after advertisement



Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga

He says last year, the Ministry received 83 applications from individuals interested in becoming JPs, and from January to April this year, they received an additional 26 applications.

Turaga highlighted that no new JPs were appointed between 2018 and 2021.

However, he says they have appointed 113 new JPs after assuming office.

The Minister also says they plan to resume workshops for JPs to ensure they are well-trained and fully understand their roles and responsibilities.

He says some JPs are not familiar with their roles and responsibilities, as evidenced by an incident where a JP certified his own documents, clearly violating the rules.

Turaga adds that by implementing these measures, the Ministry of Justice aims to ensure that JPs are well-equipped to serve their communities effectively and uphold the integrity of the judicial system.