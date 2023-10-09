Plans to conduct Health Summit

Dr. Basharat Munshi

The Fiji Medical Association and the government are collaborating to organize a comprehensive Health Summit in Fiji.

The event is expected to bring together a wide range of healthcare professionals with the overarching goal of fostering greater cooperation among key stakeholders to improve the healthcare sector.

President Dr. Basharat Munshi says the summit’s primary objective is to pinpoint and address the challenges currently impacting the healthcare sector, fostering collaborative efforts to find effective solutions.

“There are many stakeholders in the whole health industry, so we will try to get everyone together in a health summit in a collective sort of form and decide what the best way is, what the challenges we face are, and what the best way to move forward is.”

Dr. Munshi states that labour migration will also be a key topic of discussion.

“We are cognizant of the fact that there is the outmigration of a lot of health professionals, including doctors, nurses, and other health professionals, and we want to mitigate this by undertaking certain measures such as comprehensive workforce review planning.”

This recommendation of having a summit emerged during the 62nd FMA Annual Conference, which took place last week.