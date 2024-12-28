Pistols found in drug raids

Police discovered pistols during drug raids conducted this year, raising concerns about the growing risks posed by drug-related criminal activities.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu confirmed the discovery but refrained from disclosing further details.

He is assuring the public that while these drug-dealing groups are not yet fully armed, authorities are taking the issue seriously.

“We are also warning them if groups or cartels or people that are trying to group up, that the police will be following them and will disrupt them. And will try and dismantle their illegal activities within the country”

This announcement follows recent arrests in Nadi and Legalega where several individuals connected to the drug trade were taken into custody.

ACP Driu says a key focus of the police crackdown is to prevent the establishment of organized drug cartels in the country.

The Fiji Police Force is ramping up its operations to protect Fijians from the growing threats of illegal drugs and organized crime, demonstrating its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of communities across the country.