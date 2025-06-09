Maritime agriculture boosted

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna. [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Agriculture is planning to boost agricultural productivity in maritime communities.

This is part of wider efforts to strengthen national food production and improve food security.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna states the focus on maritime regions aims to increase output from outer islands, where farming potential remains underutilised.

He explained that the initiative forms part of broader government efforts to improve efficiency in the agriculture sector, support farmers, and address challenges affecting productivity.

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Tunabuna adds that they are looking to expand support services, including infrastructure development, machinery assistance and training programs to help farmers improve yields and transition from subsistence to more commercial farming.

“We will also have a lot of training. We have programs assisting our farmers from subsistence right through to commercial farmers. We have programs on post-harvest, and also on manufacturing and value-adding.”

Tunabuna adds that strengthening agricultural production in maritime areas is important for ensuring a consistent food supply across the country.

He says that they are also working on programmes that promote diversification and better farming practices to increase resilience and long-term sustainability.

The push for maritime agriculture development comes alongside other national priorities initiatives aimed at reducing waste and increasing farm income.