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Narube warns ethnic divide threatens national unity

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 11, 2026 5:15 pm

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube has called for Fiji to move beyond ethnic divisions and build a unified national identity.

He said political integration was still incomplete. He added that it must start at leadership level.

Narube said the country needs to shift away from ethnic-based thinking. He said it continues to shape political debate and economic perceptions.

He called on leaders to “build together” under a shared national direction. He also warned that Fiji’s economic fundamentals remain weak.

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“I question about thinking around that. That there is an iTaukei economy, then there is probably an Indo-Fijian economy, then there is a Chinese economy, and so forth. I think we need to start thinking of one economy, that’s the Fiji economy and I think what happens in there, that there may be policies that affect the sectors that are dominated by a particular ethnic group but so be it. It’s not an ethical economy. It just happens that a lot more ethnic groups belong to that economy.”

The former Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor pointed to limited diversification and ongoing trade challenges.

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum rejected the ethnic framing of national issues.

He said it risks deepening division. He said equal citizenship was already protected under the Constitution.

“But I think, if you politicize these issues, then you actually create division. At the street level, at the grassroots level, people are integrating. People do talk to each other. People do speak each other’s language. So let’s not make something out of a big deal out of it.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also pointed out that integration is already happening at the community level. He called for stronger economic management.

He also urged reduced bureaucracy and merit-based appointments and warned against misinformation in public debate.

Fiji Labour Party Leader and Former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry highlighted the impact of political instability.

He said past coups and devaluations have raised the cost of living. He said they have also slowed development.

Chaudhry called for political stability. He also called for equal citizenship and a clear national economic direction.

Government MP Manoa Kamikamica defended the idea of an iTaukei economy.

“I take exception to the comment on the iTaukei economy. This is exactly the myopic thinking that has brought Fiji to where it is now. The iTaukei economy needs to develop, and what I mean by that is the harvesting, the harnessing of the natural resources in this country to benefit the landowners of this country.”

Kamikamica said Fiji still has strong economic potential and pointed to agriculture, infrastructure, and investment-led growth.

The Government MP also urged against pessimism about the economic outlook.

This was discussed during the State of the Economy Dialogue 2026

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