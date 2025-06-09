St Michael Liganibai club making an impact beyond Rugby League

[Photo Supplied]

The Agro Rugby St Michael Liganibai Navunikabi Sports and Community Development Club in Namosi is proving that its role in the community extends far beyond rugby league, with a strong focus on service, education, development, and creating opportunities for its members and villagers.

While the club continues to promote rugby league, it has also launched several community-based projects aimed at supporting long-term growth and self-sufficiency.

These include the establishment of a greenhouse, a piggery, and a bakery initiatives designed to create employment opportunities, develop practical skills, and contribute to the wellbeing of the wider village.

Education is another key focus area for the club.

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Members are encouraged to remain committed to their studies and pursue opportunities in tertiary education, vocational training, and personal development.

The club believes that success is not only measured on the rugby field but also in the classroom, workplace, and community.

Through mentoring, life-skills development, and positive role modelling, the club aims to help young people become future leaders.

Community service remains a central pillar of the club’s vision.

As part of its commitment to giving back, club members regularly assist during village functions by providing catering support, helping serve meals, and volunteering their time for community activities.

The initiative is also a way for players and members to show appreciation to the women of the village, recognising the vital role mothers play in supporting families, sports teams, education, and community development.

Club officials believe these efforts help strengthen community ties while teaching young athletes the importance of respect, responsibility, education, and service alongside their sporting commitments.

Through its growing list of development projects, educational initiatives, and community outreach programmes, the St Michael Navunikabi Sports and Community Development Club continues to demonstrate that sport can be a powerful platform for positive change both on and off the field.