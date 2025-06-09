Labasa aware of pressure from fans

Labasa FC veteran Simione Tamanisau is well aware of the high expectations surrounding the team as they prepare to host the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT.

For Tamanisau, the opportunity to play on home soil and in front of the passionate Labasa supporters makes the tournament even more special.

He is aware that defending their title will not be easy, but they are ready for whoever they are set up against.

“In our home ground and also with our home fans, and the expectations are there for us to perform to our best and they expect nothing less. But for us, looking at the team, we have a mixture of young and experienced players, and with a few of our national players coming in. A few of our former players who went to play for other clubs are coming back as well.”

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Labasa will open their campaign against Suva FC next Friday at 7.30 pm as they begin their quest for Fiji FACT glory.