Pope Leo speaks Catalan during Barcelona visit

Pope Leo. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Pope Leo spoke in Catalan, a language key to the ‌region’s identity, as he arrived in Barcelona on Tuesday for the second stop of a week-long tour of Spain in which he has warned that conflicts have pushed the world into a profound crisis.

As in Madrid, where he opened the first visit of a pope to Spain in 15 years, Leo was greeted by large crowds as ​he arrived at Barcelona’s 14th century cathedral to preside over a midday prayer. Thousands pressed against barriers outside the church in ​the sunshine, waving flags and screaming “Long live the pope!”

Regional officials had been hoping the pope would speak in the language, which ​is widely used in schools, churches and local politics.

Catalan, whose use in public was restricted during General Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, which ended in ​1975, is a central part of identity in the region, which tried to secede from Spain in 2017. The independence drive has subsided since and the region is now governed by a non-separatist leader.

Article continues after advertisement

On Monday, as Leo arrived at Spain’s parliament to give an address, Miriam Nogueras, a lawmaker with the hardline Catalan separatist party ​Junts, thanked him in advance for planning to speak in Catalan.

Leo, who has adopted a more forceful tone against the direction of ​global leadership, urged respect for diversity in his parliamentary address and said the “moral greatness” of any country depended on how it treated migrants and other vulnerable ‌populations.

Leo is ⁠due later on Tuesday to meet the leader of the northeastern region of Catalonia and hold a prayer vigil with young people at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

The centrepiece of Leo’s visit to Barcelona will be on Wednesday, when the pope will visit an abbey in nearby Montserrat and inaugurate the newest tower of the Sagrada Familia, the modernist basilica that has become the world’s tallest church.

The visit to the basilica is ​also celebrating the legacy of its architect, ​Antoni Gaudí, whose designs were ⁠mocked in his lifetime but are now being praised. A fervent Catholic who died on June 10, 1926, he is on the path to Catholic sainthood.