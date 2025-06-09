Maroons name five Dolphins as wrecking ball debuts

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki will play his first game for Queensland after starring for the Dolphins. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

New Queensland forward Kulikefu Finefeuiaki has been rewarded for punching out incredible numbers for the Dolphins this season as he prepares to make his State of Origin debut in Melbourne.

The 22-year-old second-rower, who was 20th man in game one, has been listed at No.16 for the June 17 showdown at the MCG on a new-look bench which also includes recalled Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh and North Queensland outside back Murray Taulagi.

Finefeuiaki replaces injured Pat Carrigan from the 22-20 loss in game one of the series in Sydney. Walsh has been included in place of Broncos teammate Ezra Mam, who has been dropped, while Taulagi replaces injured Broncos centre Gehamat Shibasaki.

Mam and Shibasaki did not get on the field in Sydney and there is a chance Walsh and Taulagi won’t either unless there is an injury in the starting backline.

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Finefeuiaki will be unleashed after a season where his career-high average of 160m per match tells only part of the story about the havoc he has wreaked for the Dolphins in 12 powerhouse displays.

Each run is at top speed and leaves defenders skittled and he does it all game. Finefeuiaki has played every minute of every match this year, apart from the final 41 seconds of a 44-12 win over Canterbury when he was sin-binned for a professional foul.

“He has been jumping out of the screen all year and playing the standard of footy that’s acceptable for this team for a long time,” Maroons coach Billy Slater said of Finefeuiaki.

“Now he gets his opportunity. He runs pretty hard, it’s a big strength of his game.

“I like his consistency with his carries and the big improvement has been his defence.”

Despite his big minutes Finefeuiaki’s defence has improved on previous years and he has a career-best 93 per cent tackle efficiency rate to go with his attacking punch.

The Tongan international was born in Auckland but described recently his passion for Queensland.

“Moving over from New Zealand when I was 11 I’ve been watching Origin growing up,” he said.

“A special player to watch was probably Greg Inglis, the way he played Origin and the way he took on opponents. If I get to put on that jersey one day, it’d be a dream come true.”

He joins fellow Dolphins teammates Max Plath, Thomas Flegler, Selwyn Cobbo and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in the Maroons side who have all benefited from top personal form in a winning club outfit.

Meanwhile, Australia fullback Walsh has not been at his best in five consecutive losses for the Broncos but he is highly regarded by coach Slater for his match-winning abilities and strong displays in the past in five Origin matches for the Maroons.

“We all know what Reece is capable of doing,” Slater said.

“He’s built a really good game. If needed, I’m sure he’ll go out there and perform.”

Slater has made a few tweaks to his starting side from Sydney. He has switched game one lock Max Plath to the bench, elevated Cronulla forward Briton Nikora to the starting side in the back-row and moved North Queensland co-captain Reuben Cotter to lock.

QUEENSLAND TEAM: 1.Kalyn Ponga, 2. Selwyn Cobbo, 3. Robert Toia, 4, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Jojo Fifita, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Sam Walker, 8. Thomas Flegler, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Reuben Cotter, 14. Max Plath, 15. Lindsay Collins, 16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 17. Trent Loiero, 18. Reece Walsh, 19. Murray Taulagi, 20. Heilum Luki (20th man).