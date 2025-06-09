Neymar still absent from Brazil training

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Forward Neymar was again absent from Brazil’s training ground in Morristown, New Jersey, on Wednesday as the team prepares for their World Cup curtain-raiser against Morocco on Saturday, while also celebrating coach Carlo Ancelotti’s 67th birthday.

Ancelotti’s players honoured the Italian, who is tasked with ending Brazil’s 24-year wait for a sixth World Cup title, with a traditional ​guard of honour. However, Barcelona forward Raphinha joked that the players ​opted for gentler treatment than is customary.

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“He passed through it, ⁠but nobody touched him,” Raphinha remarked.

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Talisman Neymar continues his intensive rehabilitation for ​a grade-two calf injury suffered while playing for Santos in Brazil in mid-May.

The ​34-year-old is certain to miss the first game, and there is no indication yet whether he will feature in subsequent group matches against Haiti and Scotland.

Despite Neymar’s absence, ​Brazilian pundits present at the training ground remained optimistic.

“Brazil is not the ​great favourite, but it has good players who can come together to form a good ‌team. ⁠I think it has its chances,” said Zinho, a key midfielder in the Brazil side that won the World Cup in the United States in 1994.

Zinho, who is currently a pundit for ESPN, believes Ancelotti’s side will ​be cautious against ​a Morocco team ⁠that reached the semi-finals at the last World Cup.

Benjamin Back, a popular Brazilian radio commentator, said Ancelotti would not ​alter the team’s style.

“He will have a team that ​defends and ⁠waits for the opponents’ actions, before trying to be quick in the transition to attack once it has the ball,” he said.

“It is a young group, ⁠with ​good physical condition, and a great coach. ​I would put Brazil among the favourites,” he added.

Brazil’s first game will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.