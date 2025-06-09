NGOCHR calls for suspension of joint RFMF-Police operations

These measures include informing detainees of the reasons for their arrest, advising them of their right to remain silent, providing access to legal counsel and allowing timely communication with family members. [Photo: FILE]

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights is calling for the immediate suspension of all joint operations between the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force.

NGOCHR states the suspension should remain in effect until independent, transparent and comprehensive investigations into the deaths of Jone Vakarise and Sakiasi Radravu are completed and the findings are made public.

It has also raised concerns over allegations of torture reported by individuals who were taken into state custody during the joint operations.

The coalition is urging the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission to investigate both deaths and the circumstances surrounding the detention of other individuals involved.

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NGOCHR Chair Shamima Ali says the incidents are deeply concerning.

“Within two months, two people have died while others have alleged torture. This is absolutely unacceptable. We do not see these as isolated procedural failures, but as symptoms of a structural erosion of the rule of law within these operations. The impunity must end.”

Ali also questioned the progress of the investigation into Vakarise’s death.

“It has been over 50 days since Jone Vakarise died in military custody. What is the update on this investigation, and what is causing this delay?”

She adds that expressions of regret from the Police Commissioner, RFMF Commander and Prime Minister are not enough unless they are followed by independent, time-bound and transparent investigations, as well as accountability measures that lead to systemic change.

The coalition says the State must uphold the fundamental right to life and ensure protection from torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, as guaranteed under Fiji’s Constitution and international human rights obligations.

NGOCHR also highlighted the need for authorities to strictly follow custodial safeguards, including the First Hour Procedure.

These measures include informing detainees of the reasons for their arrest, advising them of their right to remain silent, providing access to legal counsel and allowing timely communication with family members.

The coalition adds that these safeguards are essential in preventing abuse and ensuring due process.