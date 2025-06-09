Fiji coaches benefit from Hurricanes workshop

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fijian rugby coaches have returned from a week-long attachment with the Hurricanes in New Zealand with valuable lessons to help develop the game at home.

Five coaches including Rupeni Nasiga, Cohan Politini, David Dakuitoga, Adi Fika Vucago and Maraia Bulewa took part in the 2026 IBP Fiji Hurricanes Immersion Workshop, where they observed one of Super Rugby’s leading high-performance programmes in Wellington.

The coaches gained insight into training methods, player development, planning, leadership, and athlete welfare while spending time with Hurricanes staff.

Fiji Rugby Union General Manager High Performance, Naca Cawanibuka, says the programme aims to strengthen coaching standards in Fiji by providing practical experience in elite rugby environments.

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Participants highlighted talent identification, player pathways, and long-term athlete development as key lessons they hope to apply within Fiji Rugby.

The workshop was supported by World Rugby through its Impact Beyond Pasifika coach development programme.