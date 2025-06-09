Fiji Navy issues urgent no-travel warning at sea 

Ongoing monitoring and safety operations remain in place. [Photo:SUPPLIED]

Mariners are strongly urged to heed current weather warnings and avoid unnecessary travel at sea as conditions continue to deteriorate.

The Fiji Navy says the message comes as rough weather persists across coastal waters, creating hazardous conditions for small craft and inter-island travel.

Authorities report that despite repeated advisories, several small boats were still observed at sea today.

The situation, according to Fiji Navy is placing lives and rescue resources at risk particularly for small boat operators who continue to venture out in unsafe conditions.

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They are calling for strict compliance with warnings and for all non-essential travel to be delayed until conditions ease.

The Fiji Navy adds that ongoing monitoring and safety operations remain in place as the adverse weather continues to affect maritime activity.