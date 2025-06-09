Archives reaffirm commitment to preservation

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The National Archives of Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the nation’s documentary heritage, highlighting the important role archives play in safeguarding historical records, accountability and the rights of future generations.

Speaking during International Archives Day celebrations, Government Archivist and Director Timoci Balenaivalu said archives are more than collections of old documents and remain essential to preserving Fiji’s history and identity.

“It’s the International Archives Day where we celebrate not only the records that we have but the work that archivist conservators in these institutions do, recognising the work that they do.”

Balenaivalu also acknowledged the contribution of partner organisations and stakeholders in supporting the work of the National Archives.

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“And archives cannot stand alone; their strength lies in collaborative record keeping, culture and heritage preservation.”

Permanent Secretary for Archives Eseta Nadakuitavuki also commended the work carried out by archivists and record keepers, emphasising their role in maintaining transparency and preserving the nation’s collective memory.

“They connect past experiences with present responsibilities and future aspirations, ensuring that the truth is preserved and that accountability is possible for generations to come.”

The National Archives is encouraging greater appreciation of Fiji’s documentary heritage, noting that understanding the country’s history is essential to understanding its present and shaping its future.