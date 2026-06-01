Raluve Championship to start this weekend

Team captains from various schools pose with the Weetbix Raluve Championship trophys, alongside Fiji Rugby CEO Koli Sewabu.

The 2026 Weetbix Raluve Championship has officially been launched at Suva Grammar School this morning.

Chief guest and Fiji Rugby Union CEO Koli Sewabu says the competition has been a breeding ground for the next generation of national reps, and urged participating schools not to take the tournament lightly.

Looking back to last season, he adds that the competition has grown significantly, and he is expecting another exciting and fruitful season this year.

Sewabu reminded students that women’s rugby has grown over the past few years, and that rugby is no longer a sport, but a career pathway from which players can make a living from.

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“This is the cornerstone for women’s rugby. It’s is from this competition where dreams take shape. I urge you all to not take this competition lightly, because it is from here that we have been selecting national reps.”

The Raluve Championship will start this weekend.