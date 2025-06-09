Tuvalu pushes climate mobility talks

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji and Tuvalu are moving toward closer cooperation on climate mobility and immigration support as climate change pressures increase across the Pacific.

The issue was discussed during a courtesy meeting in Suva. It was held between Fiji’s Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto and Tuvalu’s Foreign Affairs, Labour and Trade Minister Paulson Panapa.

Naupoto said climate mobility is now a major regional concern. He said low-lying nations like Tuvalu are highly exposed to sea-level rise and extreme weather.

He said Fiji is well placed to consider support for people who may need to relocate in the future due to climate impacts.

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He stressed that any resettlement arrangement would need a whole-of-government approach. He said immigration would play a central role.

Naupoto described relations between Fiji and Tuvalu as very close. He said Tuvaluans already benefit from exemptions from immigration fees.

He also said Tuvaluans continue to access education, healthcare and other services in Fiji.

The meeting also looked at support for Tuvaluan students studying in Fiji. It also discussed improving immigration processes for those seeking medical treatment.

Further talks touched on Kioa Island, home to descendants of Tuvaluans from Vaitupu.

They also considered possible support measures following changes to Fiji’s Citizenship Act. This includes a five-year waiver on naturalisation fees for Banaban communities on Rabi Island.