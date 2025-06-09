Hotel building push intensifies

[Photo: BOSE VAVATAGA]

Fiji will need about 4,000 new hotel rooms to meet its target of 1.25 million visitors and $4 billion in tourism earnings by 2027.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Hotel Industry Conference and Exhibition (AHICE) Fiji Investment in Tourism Conference, Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka said accommodation capacity must grow to support rising demand.

He said there are currently 53 tourism projects worth $3.1 billion in the investment pipeline.

“We’re investing in an infrastructure that your investment depends on. Fiji Airport has partnered with the International Finance Corporation to upgrade Nandi International Airport, providing us with the capacity and systems to handle the projected arrivals.”

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Gavoka said tourism generated $2.81 billion last year from 986,267 visitor arrivals.

He said arrivals during the first four months of this year were up 4.6 percent compared with the same period last year.

Several major projects are already underway. These include the Crowne Plaza expansion at Wailoaloa and the Radisson Mirage Resort development.

Gavoka said international hotel brands are also exploring opportunities in Fiji, including new luxury resorts.

He said the Tourism Bill 2026 will provide clearer investment rules and support future industry growth.

Government incentives, airport upgrades and infrastructure improvements, according to Gavoka, are also helping attract investment.

Gavoka adds that AHICE Fiji 2026 will help strengthen investor confidence and showcase Fiji as a key tourism investment destination in the Pacific.