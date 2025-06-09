93 players for Pearls trials

[Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Netball Fiji will have its national trials on Saturday at the Fiji National University gym in Nasinu from 11am to 4pm.

Some current and former reps have been included to attend the trials.

Even youngsters like Adi Cakobau School’s Yalanieta Diloi, who recently took part in the Schools Swimming Championship, are in the squad.

Former All Blacks 7s rep and current World Sevens Series commentator, Karl Te Nana’s daughter, Bria, from Auckland, is also among the names released by Netball Fiji.

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It’ll be the perfect opportunity for Pearls coach, Michelle Parsons, to select a good squad ahead of the inaugural Spirit Series in Sydney next month.

Fiji will compete alongside the Black Swans, Papua New Guinea, and Singapore at Netball Central from 8–11 July, in what promises to be a strong and meaningful international tournament.