Pacific Harbour resorts join tourism push

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Resorts along the Pacific Harbour stretch are working on a partnership plan to help them collectively market their businesses.

The majority of tourists are currently booking stays in Nadi and the Coral Coast area, with Pacific Harbour resorts missing out on tourism earnings.

Alex Wilson says an industry expert will look at cost-cutting measures and ways to better market Pacific Harbour as an ideal holiday destination.

“This expert is here to help us sort of look at a collection of partners, and then we just do one buy. And then it’s going to be cheaper for everybody; that’s part of that partnership, whether it’s four resorts or other business houses in the vicinity, and we buy all that.”

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Wilson believes that by striking a partnership with neighbouring resorts, they will have a stronger marketing position.

“The best thing to do is, we work as a group, it increases the value of what we need to buy, and then we actually go out and negotiate to bring that price down.”

Ariff Ali says that with current global financial pressures, the tourism sector will face challenges in the coming months.

“We also note that there could be some challenges in terms of the tourism sector, which did very well in the first quarter, but we feel that there could be some headwinds as we move forward, given the impact of the rising cost of living or prices in key source markets.”

Ali adds that impacts will also be felt as a result of possible flight rationalisation by Fiji Airways.