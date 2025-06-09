Court sets sentencing date for King Khan

The Suva High Court will sentence Imran Khan next month after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

Khan, also known as King Khan, admitted to the charge after the summary of facts was read out by the state. He said he understood and agreed to it.

The court heard Khan allegedly disposed of a vehicle that was under a restraining order. The order also covered a $400,000 property, a bank account, and four vehicles.

It is also alleged that he transferred the registration KNGKHN to his brother, Ifran Khan. This was in breach of orders issued in 2023.

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Defence lawyer Jerry Dinati asked for time to file mitigation submissions. He said they did not want to waste the court’s time.

High Court judge Justice Thusara Rajasinghe told both sides to properly prepare their submissions.

He said case law must be provided, as this is his first time dealing with the charge. He also said the sentence must be proportionate.

Both the prosecution and defence have until June 25 to file their submissions.

The matter will be recalled on July 14 for sentencing.