PM defends Minister travel

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has defended overseas travel by selected ministers.

He states the trips are necessary to advance Fiji’s national interests.

Rabuka reiterated a tighter approach to non-essential travel, with only fully funded engagements to be approved.

The Prime Minister made the comments in response to media questions, amid online discussion over recent government travel approvals as they move to reduce expenditures.

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He said Climate Change Minister Lynda Tabuya is currently overseas as part of preparations for COP31. She is expected to strengthen Fiji’s position ahead of the upcoming climate negotiations.

Rabuka also said Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka would travel to engage international partners and hold discussions on fuel pricing pressures affecting Fiji.

He reiterated that non-essential travel is being scaled back, and only fully funded official engagements will proceed.