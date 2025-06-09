Navua sets sights on Fiji FACT title

After guiding Rewa to the Fiji FACT final last year, Rodeck Singh will be aiming to go one better with his new club Navua this time around.

He believes his side has what it takes to go all the way and lift the title this season.

Singh is well aware of the tough challenge in Pool A, where Navua have been drawn alongside his former club Rewa, Suva, and defending champions Labasa.

With the Fiji FACT just around the corner, Singh says the team has spent the past few weeks focusing on the basics and refining their game as they prepare for their title push.

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“I want to do one better for Navua. This is my new club, and I am focused on giving them my best and helping them be their best. We are setting our eyes on the title and I believe they have what it takes to win.”

The Fiji FACT starts next weekend at Subrail Park in Labasa.