Direct flights trigger tourism drive

Tourism Fiji will roll out a major campaign targeting the Gold Coast market next month. The move follows the launch of Fiji Airways’ direct Nadi–Gold Coast service.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Dr Paresh Pant said a strong marketing push was planned.

The campaign will target families, visiting friends and relatives, and also weddings and honeymoon travellers.

“Gold Coast naturally is a tourism hotspot for domestic Australians. So again, once we put our messaging out there in the space, it just gives us that extra captive audience that, hey, I’ve been here this time. Next time, take a hop over to Fiji as well.”

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Dr Pant states the short flight time strengthens Fiji’s appeal.

He adds that weddings and honeymoon travel are also a key focus, and improved connectivity is making these trips easier to plan.

Tourism Fiji said localised marketing in the Gold Coast was vital. It says this helps attract tourists already holidaying in the area.