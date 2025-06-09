FRU stands by decision to let Byrne go

The Fiji Rugby Union stands by the decision it took regarding former Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach, Mick Byrne.

Responding to questions from FBC Sports, FRU Chair John Sanday, said the decision was not taken lightly.

Sanday said they have also respected Byrne’s request to keep things low-key and confidential, and FRU will stick to what they agreed to.

He also said FRU has moved on and is moving forward, and they have three important home games in the Nations Cup starting in about 24 days.

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Former national rep, Sanday said they’re focusing on giving full support to the team and officials to achieve maximum success.

Sanday goes on to say they have positive announcements coming out in the next week, and will focus on the future, and leave the past in the past.

The FRU Chair made these comments after Byrne claimed he didn’t resign but was removed by the Fiji Rugby Union and that he wasn’t sick.The 67-year-old former head coach made these claims in an interview with Australia’s nine.com.au.

On April 1st, the FRU announced they had “mutually agreed to part ways” with the Australian coach, addressing concerns about his health.

However, Byrne revealed he just wanted to clear the air on his situation, that he didn’t resign, and doesn’t have any ongoing health issues.

According to Byrne’s medical report, seen by nine.com.au. states he had a “favourable prognosis” and “there are no medical concerns that would reasonably interfere with his ability to continue performing his current professional duties”.

Byrne, who was contracted until December 2027, eventually agreed to an undisclosed settlement with the FRU to walk away.

He said he was just disappointed that it was mentioned that he resigned because of ongoing health issues,” and that’s not the case at all.

The former coach said he was removed from his role so that Fiji Rugby could move in a new direction.

Byrne has made these claims less than a month away from Fiji’s first Nations Championship match against Wales in Cardiff.