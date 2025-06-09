Public pushes major electoral overhaul

[Photo: FILE]

Strong public support for major constitutional reform, particularly changes to Fiji’s electoral system has emerged during nationwide consultations.

Constitution Review Committee Chairperson Sevuloni Valenitabua says submissions from across the country have consistently called for changes to the current voting system.

He says many people want a return to the multi-constituency model used before the 2013 Constitution, replacing the current single national constituency arrangement.

“We all know that now we have one national constituency, but all over Fiji, the places where we have visited, all over Fiji we have heard that there needs to be a change, that we are to go back to the multi-constituency electoral system which we had prior to 2013”

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Valenitabua said another key proposal was the reintroduction of the Senate. This would establish a three-tier legislature made up of the House of Representatives, the Senate and the President.

The committee has been holding consultations across Fiji, including visits to villages, settlements, schools and outer islands in the Western Division.

It says the process is aimed at capturing views that were largely missing during the drafting of the 2013 Constitution.

Community concerns have also varied across groups. Ratumaiyale says many iTaukei submissions focus on the Great Council of Chiefs, indigenous rights and governance structures. Indo-Fijian submissions, he says, have largely centred on land ownership and land lease issues.

The committee has also received new proposals, including calls for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to take on a greater role in border control.

Valenitabua adds that the consultations are helping address concerns about limited public participation in the 2013 constitutional process.

He states there is a strong view among many participants that Fiji should return to a constituency-based electoral model.

The committee is expected to complete its work by August 31, after which its final report and recommendations will be submitted to the President.