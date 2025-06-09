Crispin Glover denies claims in lawsuit filed by UK model

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Crispin Glover is hitting back hard at claims that he unlawfully kept a woman as his “live in girlfriend/sex slave.”

In documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly that were filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 3, Glover denies a series of allegations made against him by an unnamed model from the United Kingdom in a February 25 lawsuit that accused him of battery, fraud, malicious prosecution, wrongful eviction, infliction of emotional distress, and violations of California’s Bane Act.

Glover, 62, seeks to strike the malicious prosecution cause for action from that complaint, providing as refutatory evidence texts, photos, and a copy of an alleged temporary restraining order taken out against Jane Doe on March 4. The Back to the Future star also filed a cross-complaint, characterizing her behavior as “willful, fraudulent, oppressive, and malicious” and alleging assault, battery, intrusion into private affairs, and unlawful trespass.

The actor demands a jury trial and seeks damages.

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Glover claims in the motion to strike that Jane Doe first contacted him online in 2015. They struck up a “brief romantic relationship” in 2023 which Glover now characterizes as purely transactional, claiming she saw him as an “individual with means [who] could help her to finance her life.”

In a declaration in support of his motion to strike, Glover claims that Doe stayed with him in Europe for three nights and in the U.S. for 16 nights. Things went south when Doe “asked me to deceive others by saying that we were married in an Islamic ceremony.” When he refused, she allegedly began “acting erratically,” returning to his home the following day with an “unknown man” who, along with Doe, “verbally and physically attacked me.”

Glover claims that he called the police, who arrested and jailed Doe. The declaration includes a photograph of Glover with a bloody gash on his face, as well as a copy of an alleged temporary restraining order that he claims the proper authorities were “unable to serve” because Doe could not be located after being released from custody,

EW has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

An attorney for Glover had no further comment on the new filings.

In Glover’s declaration, the actor calls the “allegations that I held her captive are patently and provably false, and characterizes Doe’s lawsuit, which came over two years after the alleged attack, as a “shakedown.”

“Instead of taking accountability for her multiple illegal actions in February-March 2024, Plaintiff has made up false allegations in retaliation, and, I believe, to manufacture a lawsuit in an attempt to damage me and extract money from me,” he explains. Further, Glover alleges that he received an email from Doe’s lawyer on Sept. 26, 2025, asking for “an unspecified amount of money to prevent legal action against me.”

Doe’s February complaint detailed a “disturbing situation” in which Glover allegedly “coerced her into living with him,” tracked her movements, assaulted her to the point of “leaving a visible wound and scar on her neck,” and forced her to “serve him as a live in girlfriend/sex slave.” Glover lured Doe to Los Angeles, the complaint alleged, with promises of a home and a job. But Glover ultimately evicted her, which left her homeless.

That complaint also accuses Glover of having “showed off several items of Nazi memorabilia from his collection” during a meeting in Dresden, Germany. Glover’s declaration slams that claim as little more than “an effort to extort me into paying Plaintiff money to stop the manufactured headline-grabbing aspects of the lawsuit.”

At the time, a representative for Glover denied “these baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms” in a statement shared with EW, noting that “Mr. Glover intends to vigorously defend himself and pursue all available relief. He is confident the judicial process will expose this lawsuit as a meritless fabrication.”