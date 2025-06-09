Cane harvesters demand rate hike

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Cane harvesters and lorry operators in Vanua Levu are calling for an urgent review of the $20-per-tonne mechanical harvesting rate ahead of the crushing season.

They say rising fuel prices, machinery maintenance, loan repayments and labour costs have made the current rate unsustainable.

The Vanua Levu Cane Harvesters and Lorry Association has raised the issue with the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission, the Fiji Sugar Corporation and other stakeholders. They want a decision before the mills open on June 17.

Association President Aiyub Khan shared that operators remain committed to the season and are not considering any boycott action.

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“They are telling us they are not aware of it. What do you people think? Are we mad or are we silly to invite you people, and in the end, you are telling us you are not aware of this thing? At the last meeting, all our submissions were given to you. Today the meeting is for you people to highlight what was given by every person. But till today, nothing from anybody. This meeting is for nothing.”

Khan assured that harvesting gangs and machine operators are ready to start work once the mills open.

However, they are still waiting for a response to their request for a rate increase.

National Farmers Union President Surendra Lal said the pressure was wider than harvesters.

He says rising fuel costs are also increasing transport expenses and affecting cane cutters and growers.

Lal states that many in the sector are already under strain from the high cost of living.

The FCCC said the matter would be referred to its Suva office for further consideration.

Stakeholders are urging a quick decision before crushing operations begin.