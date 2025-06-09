Child among five rescued

Five people including a child have been rescued after their boat was reported overdue while travelling between Korolevu and Vatulele.

Rough seas were reported in the area.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Fiji, based at the Vuvale Maritime Essential Services Centre, activated a search and rescue operation last night after the vessel failed to arrive at its destination.

The Republic of Fiji Navy deployed RFNS Savenaca in the early hours of this morning to join the search.

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Support was also provided by a New Zealand Defence Force P-8 surveillance aircraft. Two domestic aircraft carrying Navy search and rescue personnel were also involved.

The overdue boat was later located in rough seas. All five occupants were safely rescued.

RFNS Savenaca is now escorting them back to shore.

The New Zealand Defence Force aircraft was also assisting a separate search operation for another overdue boat in Kiribati. That operation is also coordinated by JRCC Fiji.

The Navy says the rescue shows strong coordination between JRCC Fiji, JRCC New Zealand, and maritime and air search teams.

Authorities are again urging mariners, especially small boat operators to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions and to prioritise safety at all time.