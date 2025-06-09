Fiji expands security ties

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The country is strengthening its security partnership with India. The focus is on cybersecurity, law enforcement cooperation and building stronger digital resilience.

The move was highlighted during talks between Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua and India’s High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta.

Discussions centred on building local capacity and improving responses to cyber threats. Both sides also looked at protecting critical digital infrastructure.

Naivalurua acknowledged India’s ongoing support in security development and capacity building.

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Mehta welcomed Fiji’s commitment to deeper bilateral engagement and stronger regional cooperation.

Both countries reaffirmed a shared goal of a safer and more resilient digital environment for Fiji and the Pacific region.