Mexico City suspends classes ahead of World Cup

General view of the Guadalajara Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Guadalajara, Mexico, March 22, 2026. REUTERS/Henry Romero Purchase Licensing Rights

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday issued ​a decree ordering federal workers ‌in the capital to work from home on June 11 and ​suspending school classes to ease ​traffic during FIFA World Cup ⁠opening events.

The decree aims to ​improve urban mobility and road ​safety as Mexico City hosts the World Cup opening match and accompanying events ​on June 11.

The opening ​events are expected to draw significant numbers ‌of ⁠visitors.

Federal agencies must implement remote work schemes for Mexico City-based staff, with exceptions for essential ​services including ​healthcare, ⁠security, critical infrastructure and World Cup operations.

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Schools from ​preschool through university, both public ​and ⁠private, will close for the day under the decree.

The government ⁠also ​urged private companies ​to adopt similar remote work arrangements.