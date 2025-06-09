Mexico City suspends classes ahead of World Cup

General view of the Guadalajara Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Guadalajara, Mexico, March 22, 2026. REUTERS/Henry Romero Purchase Licensing Rights
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday issued a decree ordering federal workers in the capital to work from home on June 11 and suspending school classes to ease traffic during FIFA World Cup opening events.
The decree aims to improve urban mobility and road safety as Mexico City hosts the World Cup opening match and accompanying events on June 11.
The opening events are expected to draw significant numbers of visitors.
Federal agencies must implement remote work schemes for Mexico City-based staff, with exceptions for essential services including healthcare, security, critical infrastructure and World Cup operations.
Schools from preschool through university, both public and private, will close for the day under the decree.
The government also urged private companies to adopt similar remote work arrangements.