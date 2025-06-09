Rauluni chasing white jersey dream

Isaac Rauluni speaking to the media.

Sports World Fiji Under-20 hooker Isaac Rauluni says pulling on the national jersey was an easy decision, as he begins his own journey toward a dream long held by his rugby-playing family.

Raised in Yeppoon, Queensland, Rauluni started his rugby journey with the Crocs Juniors before moving to Brisbane in Year 9 to attend Nudgee College, where his game continued to develop.

He later progressed through the Queensland Reds pathway and represented Australia at the under-18 level last year.

After spending this season playing club rugby, the young hooker was invited to join the Fiji Under 20 setup, an opportunity he did not hesitate to accept.

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“It was an easy yes.”

With his father, Jacob Rauluni, and uncle, Moses Rauluni, both having represented Fiji, the youngster admits wearing the famous white jumper at the senior level is a powerful motivation.

“That’s a dream. To play up there like my dad and uncles would be a dream come true, but I know I’ve got to work for it, go through the ranks, and do my job.”

Now focused on the task at hand, Rauluni is determined to make the most of his time with the Fiji Under 20 side as they prepare for the Junior World Rugby Championship later this month in Georgia.