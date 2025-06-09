Schmeichel influence still drives Tamanisau

[Source: Supplied]

Watching Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel growing up inspired Simione Tamanisau to become a goalkeeper, a choice that has led to a career spanning nearly three decades.

Now a former national rep and current Labasa custodian, Tamanisau remains deeply connected to the game as the FIFA World Cup gets underway.

He continues to support Brazil and Argentina, teams he has followed since his youth.

“The way Schmeichel commanded himself on the field, and especially off the field, really motivated me to try and become good in the position I played.”

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The veteran keeper says the World Cup still excites him as both a player and a fan, noting that success at the tournament often comes down to discipline, motivation and heart.

He believes the team that makes the fewest mistakes and shows the strongest desire will progress deep into the competition.

Reflecting on his own journey, Tamanisau recalls making his first major appearance at the Fiji FACT in 1998 with Rewa, marking the beginning of a long and fulfilling career.

“I am so blessed and fortunate that I am still playing.”

Looking ahead, Tamanisau hopes to continue mentoring young keepers and dreams of one day seeing Fiji’s senior national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup, a goal he believes is becoming more achievable through pathways such as the Bula FC setup.

The FIFA World Cup will kick off this Friday, with matches live on FBC.