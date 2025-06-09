Bill Gates says Epstein wanted personal relationship, but he 'never reciprocated'

Bill Gates [Source: BBC News]

Billionaire Bill Gates told a congressional committee on Wednesday that he never had a personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and cut ties with the convicted sex offender when he could not deliver on fundraising for the Microsoft founder’s philanthropic efforts.

Gates appeared voluntarily in Washington at a closed-door hearing with the House Oversight Committee, looking into Epstein and reportedly named powerful people Epstein approached for fundraising.

He also shed light on his marital infidelities, saying Epstein had used them to pressure him.

Panel members said the testimony showed Epstein was a “friend collector” and associated with people like Gates to “project power and influence”.

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In his opening statement, Gates said he never witnessed Epstein engaged in ongoing criminal conduct, nor had any indication of it.

“I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimized anyone,” he said. “While he may have sought to foster a personal relationship, I was never interested in that and never reciprocated.”

He also said he hoped “the survivors of Epstein’s crimes can get the justice that they deserve”.

Gates joins former President Bill Clinton, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and other powerful figures who have been questioned by the bipartisan committee.

Epstein killed himself in a jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial, and his long-time associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is serving a 20-year prison term. She appeared virtually before the committee in February, but invoked her right to refuse to answer questions.

When the US Department of Justice (DOJ) published millions of pages of documents linked to the criminal investigation of Epstein in January, Gates’s name was mentioned thousands of times, and he appeared in several photos alongside Epstein.

He has denied any wrongdoing and knowing about Epstein’s illegal activity.