Teacher faces abduction charge

A 39-year-old teacher has been charged over an alleged abduction involving a Year 10 student in Taveuni.

Police allege the teacher and the student had been communicating through Facebook Messenger and had made plans to meet.

The communications were reportedly discovered by the teacher’s wife and later raised with the school principal.

Last week, the accused was allegedly found with the student inside his vehicle near her home. The matter was then reported to the police for investigation.

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Following inquiries, the teacher was formally charged with one count of abduction. He was expected to appear at the Taveuni Magistrates Court today.