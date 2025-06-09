Building costs tick up

Building material prices in Fiji rose slightly in the June 2026 quarter.

The Building Material Price Index increased by 0.6 per cent to 137.4, according to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

The rise was mainly driven by higher prices for electrical products. This category increased by 3.5 per cent. Higher costs were recorded for main switches, LED tube lights, power cables and wiring items.

Paint and glass prices went up by 1.2 per cent. Timber primer, undercoat, finishing coat and industrial silicone were among the items that became more expensive.

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Iron and steel rose by 0.9 per cent. The increase was linked to higher prices for aluminium insulation, mild steel, nails and roofing screws.

Plumbing ware recorded a 0.5 per cent increase. Precast concrete sinks and waste pipes contributed to the rise.

Cement and related materials also increased by 0.5 per cent. This was mainly due to a rise in cement prices.

Wood and related materials showed no change in the quarter. Door and window frame prices also remained steady.

Floor and wall tiles were the only category to fall. Prices dropped by 1.9 per cent. Mosaic and ceramic tiles became cheaper.

Overall, construction input costs moved slightly higher. Most categories recorded small increases, while only tiles recorded a decline.