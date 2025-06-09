U20s get France-based boost

L-R: Luke Tuvalu, Sylvester Vakauliafa, Raymond Navunikaba, Mosese Dremoka and Francis Peters (France based u20 reps)

France-based Flying Fijian capped lock forward Setareki Turagacoke and Aisake Mana are expected to further strengthen the SportsWorld Fiji Under-20 squad as preparations continue for the 2026 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Georgia.

The duo is set to join the national junior side in camp, adding valuable overseas experience as the team builds toward the international tournament.

They will link up with five other France-based players already training with the squad: Mosese Dremoka of Stade Français, Sylvester Vakauliafa from Montpellier, Francis Peters from Bordeaux, Raymond Navunikaba, and Luke Tuvalu of Biarritz Olympique.

Team officials say the inclusion of the overseas-based players is part of efforts to raise competition within the squad and ensure the team is well-prepared for the demands of the championship.

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Fiji will open their Junior World Championship campaign against France on the 28th of this month, a fixture expected to provide an early test for the young side as they begin their title challenge in Georgia.