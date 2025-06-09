Komaitai ruled out of Drua move

[Photo: FILE]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women’s head coach Mike Legge has confirmed that national rep Manuqalo Komaitai will not be joining the squad this season.

Komaitai, who was expected to link up with the side from English club Harlequins later in the campaign, will instead remain in the United Kingdom after receiving a promotion within the British Army.

“Unfortunately, Manu won’t be joining us this season. She’s just received an opportunity to be promoted within the British Army, and we feel that’s her priority at this stage, especially from a career perspective.”

Komaitai, who has not previously featured for the Drua, was seen as a potential addition to bolster the squad during the season.

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However, Legge says the focus now shifts to her potential involvement with the national team later this year.

“We’re taking off our Drua hats and looking forward to her rejoining the Fijiana squad for the WXV.”

The Drua Women’s side will face the Western Force in Lautoka this Saturday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.