FBC Sports to air Drua women home games live

[Source: Supplied]

Fijian rugby fans will be able to follow every moment of the McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women home and away matches this month, with FBC Sports set to deliver exclusive live coverage as the team pushes towards the business end of the season.

The Drua Women will host the Western Force this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka before returning to action the following weekend against the Brumbies at Four R Stadium in Ba.

Both fixtures are expected to play a significant role in the Drua Women’s campaign, with the side looking to build momentum in front of their passionate home supporters.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation General Manager Television, Sitiveni Halofaki, says the Drua women continue to inspire rugby fans across the country and deserve the full support of the nation.

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“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the McDonald’s Fijian Drua and bring these important matches to audiences across Fiji. The Drua Women have become role models for many young girls and aspiring athletes, and we’re committed to ensuring their achievements and journey are showcased to the widest possible audience.”

Halofaki says rugby remains a powerful force in bringing Fijians together, and broadcasting these matches allows supporters who may not be able to attend in person to still be part of the experience.

“Whether you’re watching from Lautoka, Labasa, Suva, Taveuni, or anywhere else in the country, we want fans to feel connected to the team and to the excitement that comes with every Drua match.”

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women will face the Western Force this Saturday at Churchill Park, Lautoka, with kick-off scheduled for 2:05pm. They will then take on the Brumbies at Four R Stadium, Ba, on Saturday, June 20th, also kicking off at 2:05pm.

Both matches will be broadcast LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.