Migrant numbers double

Global migration has reached a record 304 million people living outside their country of birth.

The rise is increasing pressure on governments to strengthen border systems and manage cross-border movement.

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto says the rapid growth in human mobility is one of the biggest challenges facing immigration authorities.

He made the remarks at the Pacific Immigration Development Community Regional Annual Meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

Naupoto said migration is now shaping national security, economic development and regional stability. He said immigration systems must continue to adapt to fast-changing global movement.

UN Population Division estimates show migrants now make up 3.7 per cent of the world’s 8.2 billion people. This is nearly double the 153 million recorded in 1990 and almost four times the 77 million in 1960.

Naupoto said the Pacific continues to benefit through labour mobility schemes, tourism, international education and diaspora support.

He also noted that 16,766 Pacific Islanders are currently living in Fiji.

He warned that rising migration also increases government responsibilities.

Naupoto said stronger systems, modern technology and regional cooperation would be key to managing future flows.