Coastal flood alert issued

[File Photo]

A damaging heavy swell warning remains in force for parts of Fiji with rough seas and coastal flooding expected.

The warning covers southwest Viti Levu, Lau waters, Koro Sea, and Kadavu Passage.

A strong southeast wind flow is pushing heavy swells toward Fiji. These swells are being generated by a high-pressure system far southwest of the group.

In open waters, waves are expected to reach up to 4.5 metres. Sea conditions are expected to be dangerous, especially for small boats and marine activities.

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A coastal inundation alert is also in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, southern Viti Levu from Natadola through the Coral Coast to Navua as well as Taveuni, Lau, Lomaiviti, Kadavu, and nearby islands.

Low-lying coastal areas may flood during high tides.

The Nadi Weather Office warns of rough seas, possible coastal inundation, and debris washing onto roads and shorelines.