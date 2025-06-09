New access road opens

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Access problems for residents of the Nadawa Melanesian Community on Ovalau Island have been resolved after the completion of a new village driveway.

The upgrade has eased long-standing mobility issues for 12 households. It has also improved safety during heavy rain.

Community representative Sitiri Wainiqolo said the old pathway often became unusable in wet weather. She said this made daily travel difficult.

She said During rainy days, it became very difficult for our elders and children to move around safely.

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The project was funded through the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs under the Multi-Ethnic Grant Programme. The community provided labour. The Ministry provided funding.

Wainiqolo said the new driveway has improved access and safety. She said residents can now move freely during bad weather. She also said vehicles can now reach the settlement.

She said daily life has become easier. She added that access to services has also improved.

The community has thanked the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs. They said the project has fixed a long-standing problem they could not resolve on their own.