Floating Island plan gets green light

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

A proposed eco-tourism project in Macuata has taken a major step forward after receiving unanimous support from the landowning Mataqali Bukawaqa of Wainidrua Village.

The proposed Floating Island Eco-Tourism Project is being championed by the Macuata Tourism Association and is expected to create jobs, generate income, and strengthen community participation in tourism development in the Northern Division.

Macuata Tourism Association President Amelia Simmons says the project represents an opportunity for indigenous landowners to directly benefit from tourism while protecting their cultural heritage and natural environment.

“This project represents more than a tourism development. It is an opportunity for Mataqali Bukawaqa to create a sustainable economic future for its people while protecting the unique cultural and environmental assets that make Vanua Levu special. We are encouraged by the strong support shown by the Mataqali and look forward to working together to bring this vision to life.”

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Simmons adds that plans are also underway to establish a Mataqali project committee, engage with the iTaukei Land Trust Board on land arrangements, and develop training programmes to prepare community members for tourism-related opportunities.

The Macuata Tourism Association believes the project could become a model for indigenous-led tourism development in the North, demonstrating how communities can preserve culture and the environment while creating sustainable economic opportunities for future generations.

The initiative is also being considered as a potential pilot project under the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation’s Na Vualiku Tourism Development Program.

Peceli/