Lomaiviti tackles ongoing water shortages

Islands in the Lomaiviti Group are continuing to face water shortages, especially during prolonged dry periods.

Lomaiviti Provincial Council Chair Samuela Vadei says Batiki remains one of the most affected islands when water sources dry up in the dry season.

“Batiki usually experiences water shortages during the dry season, but we are grateful that work is progressing to provide borehole water for the island.”

Vadei says changing weather patterns and climate change are worsening water challenges by affecting traditional sources.

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He says efforts are underway to improve water security through the installation of boreholes.

Vadei adds Fiji Water is working with island committees and councils to provide alternative water sources, while government support has been secured for borehole drilling equipment and related works on Batiki.

He says village-based committees have been established to monitor and manage water supplies, and they are also working with the Water Authority of Fiji to identify alternative sources and explore connections to reservoirs and catchment systems.