New push to protect biodiversity

Fiji’s biodiversity is facing rising pressure from climate change, pollution and invasive species.

This, according to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

It warns that stronger protection is needed to secure the country’s future.

The warning follows Central Division consultations in Suva this week for Fiji’s Seventh National Report to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

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The consultations are part of nationwide work to assess progress on biodiversity targets. They also aim to gather input for the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2026–2030.

The Ministry said biodiversity is vital for climate resilience, food security, livelihoods and economic growth.

However, officials noted ongoing threats from climate change, pollution, invasive species and unsustainable resource use. These continue to damage ecosystems and reduce community benefits.

Participants included government, civil society, academia, the private sector, development partners and local communities. They reviewed the draft report and identified gaps in Fiji’s conservation efforts.

Consultations will continue in the Northern and Western divisions. The report will then be finalised and submitted at the end of June.

The initiative is supported through the GEF-8 Umbrella Program with NatureFiji-MareqetiViti. It also forms part of Environment and Oceans Month activities.