Nawaqanitawase makes NSW Blues squad

[Source:AAP]

Roosters winger, Mark Nawaqanitawase, has been included in the New South Wales Blues State of Origin game two finalized squad.

Blues coach Laurie Daley called in Nawaqanitawase to replace the injured centre Stephen Crichton.

Nawaqanitawase was named on the six-man interchange, with Casey McLean shifting into the starting line-up at centre after a brilliant 23-minute cameo off the bench in Origin One after Tolu Koula was forced from the field with a concussion.

Dylan Lucas was named to make his debut in the second row after Haumole Olakau’atu was sensationally dropped.

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However, the most dramatic change was the axing of Olakau’atu, who remains in the squad as 20th man – a role filled by Lucas in Game One. Lucas will make his Origin debut in the second row alongside Hudson Young.

Prop Addin Fonua-Blake moves to the interchange to allow for the return of Broncos superstar Payne Haas, with Jacob Saifit not selected.

Daley named a 21-man squad in alphabetical order on Sunday night before finalising his starting 13 and six interchanges on Monday for the June 17 clash at the MCG.

You can watch game two live on FBC Sports next Wednesday at 10:05pm.