Constitution reform tops government agenda

The government is focused on constitutional reform, a referendum and preparations for the next General Election, says Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

Turaga says the government is confident it now has the parliamentary numbers needed to amend the 2013 Constitution following the recent Supreme Court ruling, which lowered the threshold for constitutional amendments from 75 percent to a two-thirds majority.

He says the Constitution Review Commission is making steady progress, having completed consultations in Kadavu, Lomaiviti, Lau and Vanua Levu, with consultations now underway in the Western Division and across Viti Levu.

Turaga says the government has taken a different approach by educating communities on Fiji’s constitutional history before consultations begin, ensuring people are better informed when making submissions.

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“The Constitution will change. I can guarantee that. It is the very reason for our existence, and we urge the public to participate in the referendum process when the time comes.”

Turaga also expressed concern over low public participation in consultations on major legislation and policy matters, urging Fijians to make formal submissions rather than relying solely on discussions on social media.

He says the government remains committed to the reform process and expects the Constitution Review Commission to submit its final report to the President by August.

Turaga adds that the Referendum Bill is currently before a parliamentary committee and is expected to be tabled in Parliament next month.